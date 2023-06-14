It’s a shame: Kylian Mbappe says Lionel Messi didn't get respect in France

France skipper and teammate of former Ligue 1 football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Lionel Messi, has said that it's a shame that Messi didn't get the needed respect in France. Notably, Messi decided to leave the French football club at the end of season this year which saw PSG winning the Ligue 1 title.

“We are talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves. Personally, I don’t understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone,” said Mbappe while speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport - an Italian daily newspaper.

“We are talking about Messi. He needs to be respected, and instead he didn’t get the respect he deserved in France. It’s a shame, but that’s how it happened. We will have to do what we can to replace him,” added the 24-year-old skipper of France.

Meanwhile, Mbappe, in a statement sent to news agency AFP, informed that he's has told PSG about not taking the one-year extension option in his contract once it expires in June next year. The statement also said that the club was informed about the decision on July 15, 2022 and the letter was sent to just confirm the same.

Mbappe, then tweeted later on June 13 that he is planning to stay at PSG next season and wrote, “LIES…At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy.”

As things stand, his current deal will expire in 2024 with long-term admirers Real Madrid keen on his signature. Real have been in contact with Mbappe for a few seasons but have not lured the player to switch to the Spanish capital. Manchester United are another club on the hunt and could sign him if they are presented with an opportunity to sign.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE