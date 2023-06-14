Tennis: Typical Nick Kyrgios goes on rant about wanting 'white towels' on his return

Nick Kyrgios, famous for his tantrums on the court, had another one to show as he returned to competitive tennis court for the first time since January. Playing in the Stuttgart Open, the Aussie went on a rant about wanting white towels, shortage of water on the sidelines and bounce of the grass on the court he was playing.

"It took me three games to get white towels," said Kyrgios, who initially got worked up due to colored towels. "They soak up the sweat better. I'm the same at every tourney. They all have white ones in the locker room.

"I'm not asking to move mountains. White towels actually take the sweat off my body -- we are professional athletes," said the fiery athlete.

Kyrgios, who is currently ranked 25th in the world, however, lost to lower ranked Wu Yibing 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets. Notably, this was the debut match for China's Wu on the grass court who is ranked 64th in the world and had won the Dallas title in February.

Kyrgios had a knee surgery in January and the match against Wu was his first since then. The Australian, after the match, asked his fans to be patient as he'll take more time to get back where he was.

"Be patient with me my fans please. It's a process to get back to where I was. I know it's hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was," read his tweet. Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 13, 2023 × Nick had also withdrawn from the French Open 2023 due to the same knee injury that kept him out of the Australian Open early this year, in January.

"It's not looking likely. We are trying everything we can to have Nick ready on court as soon as possible," Kyrgios's agent Daniel Horsfall had said.

