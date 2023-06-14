Sunil Gavaskar says India beating West Indies 2-0 on upcoming tour won't 'mean anything' after WTC Final loss

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has come down hard on the Indian cricket team following its 209-run loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. Gavaskar, after the match, criticised senior players like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for getting out on cheap shots.

"I have been in the teams where we have been knocked out at 42 and we had been miserable in the change rooms. We were also criticized heavily. So, I think you cannot say that the current lot is not beyond criticism. They have to be very analytical about what happened, how they get out, why didn't they bowl well, why didn't they catch, was the selection of the Playing XI was the right thing, so all these factors have to come in," said Gavaskar in a chat on Star Sports.

India's next assignment is against West Indies where they are slated to play two Test, three ODIs and five T20Is. Gavaskar, however, isn't bothered about that much and said that the upcoming tour can't be the excuse to brush WTC Final loss under the carpet.

"You cannot brush this under the carpet like 'yeah we have got two matches against West Indies'. West Indies are not the best team in the world. You just go and hammer them 2-0, 3-0, whatever the matches are. This doesn't mean anything because when you come across and if you go to the finals and if you are playing Australia again, making the same mistakes, then how would you win the trophy?" he added.

Notably, Rohit's decision to drop number one Test-ranked bowler Ravi Ashwin also met with a lot of criticism by fans and cricket experts alike, including from Sachin Tendulkar. The skipper, however, had said at the toss on day 1 of the final that it was hard to drop the ace spinner but the decision was needed for the team.

