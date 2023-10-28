ugc_banner

World Cup 2023: 'Match of the tournament', Fans erupt after Australia-NZ play high-scoring thriller

DharamsalaEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Australia's players greet each other after their victory in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 28, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Ecstatic fans took to social media and praised both sets of players for putting on a show in Dharamsala

After South Africa and Pakistan played a thriller on Friday evening, trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand took it a notch above by serving, perhaps, the 'match of the tournament' at the ongoing World Cup in India. In a match where nearly 800 runs were scored in 100 overs, Australia emerged victorious by five runs.  

Ecstatic fans took to social media and praised both sets of players for putting on a show in Dharamsala. The Australian win means that the points table and the picture of the top 4 remain uncertain as the World Cup reaches its business end. 

The game brought back the memories of the 2019 World Cup where it was Jimmy Neesham yet again, standing tall and acting as the last hope for New Zealand. Despite failing to get his team over the line, fans lauded Neesham for his performance. 

Put into bat first, Australia posted a challenging target of 389, riding on a brilliant century from a returning Travis Head and impressive cameos from Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Pat Cummins. 

Chasing the steep target, New Zealand started off positively as well and forced Australian bowlers to bring their A-game. Rachin Ravindra smashed his second century of the World Cup but could not finish the chase as Neesham's valiant 58 came in vain as well. 

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: 

author

Abhinav Singh

Football. Cricket. Politics. Geopolitics. In no particular order.

