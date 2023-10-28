World Cup 2023: 'Match of the tournament', Fans erupt after Australia-NZ play high-scoring thriller

After South Africa and Pakistan played a thriller on Friday evening, trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand took it a notch above by serving, perhaps, the 'match of the tournament' at the ongoing World Cup in India. In a match where nearly 800 runs were scored in 100 overs, Australia emerged victorious by five runs.

Ecstatic fans took to social media and praised both sets of players for putting on a show in Dharamsala. The Australian win means that the points table and the picture of the top 4 remain uncertain as the World Cup reaches its business end.

So many heroes today. Head, Warner, Cummins, Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Neesham....yesterday was a good game, full of emotion and pain, but this is now the match of the tournament — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 28, 2023 ×

Yesterday was fun, but today’s game is an all-time ODI classic irrespective of the result. There will be more weight to it if New Zealand win it. — Anuraag Peesara (@anuraagp15) October 28, 2023 ×

The game brought back the memories of the 2019 World Cup where it was Jimmy Neesham yet again, standing tall and acting as the last hope for New Zealand. Despite failing to get his team over the line, fans lauded Neesham for his performance.

It's Jimmy Neesham again, down and out but proud. Broken but unconquered. Well tried but not quite there. Scraped into the crease but standing tall now. Failure is rarely of a higher order. — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) October 28, 2023 ×

Second day in a row, Bavuma jumping! — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 28, 2023 ×

Two amazing days of Cricket. World Cup is peaking at the right time.



What a solid Top 4 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 28, 2023 ×

2 great games on the trot .. The World Cup has come alive .. NZ should take huge confidence from getting so so close in that chase .. Aussies starting to look hot .. Perfect time to fly over for the last few weeks .. #OnMyWay #CWC2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2023 ×

Put into bat first, Australia posted a challenging target of 389, riding on a brilliant century from a returning Travis Head and impressive cameos from Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Pat Cummins.