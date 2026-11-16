/WION World Is One Golf Invitational 2026 - Jayant Davar, Aditya Anand win top honours as sports meets diplomacy and business in Indian capital

Celebrating the spirit of sport, camaraderie and global connections, WION successfully hosted the WION World Is One Golf Invitational on November 14 at Qutab Golf Course, New Delhi, bringing together 115 players, including distinguished diplomats, ambassadors, high commissioners and prominent corporate leaders for an exclusive sporting and networking experience.

The WION World Is One Golf Invitational 2026, as part of WION's 10-year anniversary celebrations, was presented by VFS Global, in association with Redhat Communications. Shrewsbury International School India is the Education Partner, LML Realty is the Special Partner, Majestor and Axis Bank are Associate Partners, and Orn.com is the Luxury Travel Partner.

It brought together influential voices from the worlds of business, diplomacy and sport on a common platform. Rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family – the event celebrated golf as a universal language that transcends borders, builds relationships and fosters meaningful connections.

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation and competitive performances across categories, with players showcasing their skill, precision and sporting spirit. The competition culminated in the recognition of outstanding performances across individual and on-course categories.

The winners across various categories were:

Winner – Division A: Jayant Davar

Winner – Division B: Aditya Anand

Best Individual Gross - Mrinal Bharti

Runner-up – Division A: Shiraz Singh

Runner-up – Division B: Anurag Dua

Closest to Pin - Simran Bajaj

Longest Drive - Rahul Sharma

Straightest Drive - Maj Gen Vishal Singh

On the occasion, Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “Much more than a sport, golf is a platform that brings people, cultures and nations together. The WION ‘World Is One’ Invitational Golf Tournament celebrates the spirit of togetherness and the timeless Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.”

Vinay Malhotra, Head, Strategic Global Partnerships, VFS, added: “Golf is a sport where people travel to India to play, and from India to various destinations. Golf is creating friendships and strengthening bonds; it infuses relationships and networking, and that clearly dovetails into what VFS does. We build relationships with governments and customers. We are into promoting tourism. And it all augurs well.”

Jyoti Mayal, CEO, Redhat Communications said: “When you bring together sharp global perspectives, effortless hospitality… conversations flow without an agenda, and relationships are built to last. India is fast becoming the destination where global business and world-class leisure meet on the green.”

The sporting experience was followed by an evening of networking, cocktails, entertainment and dinner, bringing together golfers and distinguished guests in an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration. The evening provided an opportunity for participants to strengthen existing relationships, exchange perspectives and build new connections across business and international communities.