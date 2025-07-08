/Williamson, Bracewell unavailable as New Zealand announce squad for Zimbabwe Tests

New Zealand has announced its squad for the upcoming two match Test series against Zimbabwe, starting July 30 in Bulawayo. This series will not be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Star batter Kane Williamson and all rounder Michael Bracewell are unavailable as they are playing in overseas T20 leagues. Williamson is currently playing for Middlesex in England’s County Championship and later on will also play for London Spirit in The Hundred League. Bracewell, who is currently playing for MI New York in Major League Cricket will join Southern Brave for The Hundred.

Pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out due to a side strain and will need two or three weeks to recover. Kyle Jamieson is also not a part of the squad as he has chosen to stay back in New Zealand for the birth of his first child.

With the absence of these players, many new players are getting the chance to represent their country on the international level.

Fast bowler Matt Fisher has received his first Test call up. Jacob Duffy, who has played for New Zealand in limited overs might make his Test debut as well. Spinner Ajaz Patel is also back in the squad for the first time since New Zealand’s series win over India last year.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Bulawayo

In the ongoing Test match between Zimbabwe and South Africa in Bulawayo, South African skipper Wiaan Mulder created history by becoming the first player to score a triple century on a Test captaincy debut. He also becomes the second South African to score a triple century in Tests after Hashim Amla's 311.

New Zealand Test Squad: