'Where is old Hardik Pandya who...?': Former Indian star backs all-rounder as next captain, shares THIS advice

On Monday (August 21), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 17-man squad for the Asia Cup 2023 edition, set to kick off on August 30. The Rohit Sharma-led squad comprises several star players and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been retained as Hitman's deputy for the continental tournament, to be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Paikistan. While there were some reports which indicated that Jasprit Bumrah might pip Hardik as the vice-captain, the BCCI selectors have backed Hardik.

Hardik's captaincy was criticised during India's five-match T20I series versus West Indies, in West Indies and USA. Some of his statements also made heads turn whereas he failed to inspire with the bat and ball. With the bat, the 29-year-old Hardik ended with 77 runs at a strike rate of 110. However, he remains the white-ball vice-captain and former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has backed him to be the next captain but shared an important advice for the talented all-rounder.

"See, he definitely could be the next captain, the way he is going about leading in T20Is. But my concern is not that. Hardik has to perform. He is so talented and has done well, but where is the Hardik Pandya that scored 92 against Australia? That sort of form I want to see Hardik in," Lal told Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the CEAT Awards.

Lal, India's 1983 World Cup winning all-rounder, further added, "At the same time, I am very happy that he is bowling. We need him bowling in the World Cup as that sixth bowler. They have given him a very important role and Hardik has to ensure that he does well."

Needless to say, Hardik's form will be extremely crucial for India in the upcoming Asia Cup as well as the ODI World Cup, which begins in India on October 05. The all-rounder will like to silence his critics in style with some all-round performances in the upcoming multi-nation events.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

WATCH WION LIVE HERE