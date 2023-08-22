'There are better options available': Ex-Aus star feels THIS player is 'lucky' to be in India's Asia Cup squad

India announced a strong 17-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition, to be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The seven-time winners were named a strong unit for the continental tournament, which gets underway on August 30. While KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return after a long layoff, the squad also comprises Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. Yuzvendra Chahal was a notable omission whereas Sanju Samson was named as the sole reserve player.

While a majority have been impressed with the squad selected, a few have raised questions about Surya's inclusion. It is to be noted that the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter has failed to replicate his T20I success in the 50-over format and has managed only 511 runs in 26 ODIs, at 24.33. He even struggled in the West Indies ODIs, in the Caribbean island. On the other hand, Tilak Varma -- who is yet to debut in ODIs -- got the nod ahead of Samson despite the latter's good run in ODIs. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Samson averages over 50 in 13 ODIs. Thus, many believe Samson should have been in the main squad rather than going as a travelling reserve for the continental tournament.

'I know that he's a player that we all love to watch, but he is....'

Former Australia player Tom Moody reacted to India's Asia Cup squad and feels Surya is lucky to be part of the final 17. "The player that I think is lucky to be in that side is Suryakumar Yadav. I know that he's a player that we all love to watch, but he is yet to really master the 50-over game. I think he's played over 20 matches now and at a very modest return," Moody said on Star Sports.

“And to me, there are better options available. I would have much rather seen a younger player like a Jaiswal in that side. Or take that position, and play a wrist spinner. Um, you know another wrist spinner," Moody opined.

The Australian further added, "He's a genius in T20 cricket. But the 50-over cricket is a completely different format, and he's yet to really crack the code for that. You know, I just don't think he's gonna do it at the last minute."

India are placed in Group A along with arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal. The Men in Blue, who are the seven-time champions, will kick off their campaign on September 02 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka whereas the competition gets underway on August 30, in Multa, Pakistan, with the home side taking on Nepal. The upcoming edition will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

WATCH WION LIVE HERE