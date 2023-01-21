WFI denies all allegations leveled against chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in response to Sports Ministry

In its response to the Sports Ministry over allegations of sexual misconduct on female wrestlers, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) denied all accusations leveled against their president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other members, claiming as the federation is managed by an elected body as per its constitution there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in the sports body.

The pool of celebrated wrestlers who sat at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday in their protest against Brij Bhushan over physical harassment called it off on late Friday night after getting assurance from the government that probe into the matter will be done. Following their meeting with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the wrestlers including Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vijay Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat alongside many others decided not to lodge an FIR against Brij Bhushan.

Thakur also confirmed in the presser that a committee will be formed that will investigate the matter and come up with a decision in four weeks. He also said that till then Brij Bhushan will have to step aside from his position. Besides this, the IOA had also announced a seven-member committee, chaired by the Boxing legend and Olympic medalist Mary Kom, who will probe into this matter.

"The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president," the WFI said in its response to the sports ministry.

"The WFI, in particular, under the sitting president, has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind.