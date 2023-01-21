WFI chief to step aside as wrestlers call off protest; Anurag Thakur assures probe into the matter

Following an announcement that a new oversight committee will be formed that will probe into this matter, accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will step aside from his post till the investigation is completed, Anurag Thakur - Union Sports Minister informed the media on late Saturday night. Anurag also promised the wrestlers that their grievances will be heard after which the star grapplers decided to call off the protest that began on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

While the names of the members of the committee will be announced soon, Thakur said the committee will complete its investigation within four weeks.

"It has been decided that an oversight committee will be formed. Names for which will be announced tomorrow. The committee will complete its investigation within four weeks. The wrestlers put forward their demands. I have assured them that appropriate steps will be taken. All allegations of sexual harassment and financial misappropriation will be probed," Thakur said in a press conference on Saturday.

"Till the investigation is over, he (Singh) will step aside and co-operate with the investigation and the oversight committee will run the day-to-day affairs of WFI," Thakur added.

Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik alongside World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat were among the few big names who were part of the protest as they accused Brij and other members of WFI of sexual misconduct on female players over the past year or so. Punia, who was leading the protest thanked Anurag Thakur for providing assurance that steps against the accused will be taken.

"We have received assurances from the respected minister. I thank you. We protested only as a last resort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has really helped our game," Punia said.