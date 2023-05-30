'We got rid of...': CSK coach Stephen Fleming on Ajinkya Rahane's magnificent run in IPL 2023

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth IPL title after an emphatic five-wicket win in the IPL 2023 final versus defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 30) in Ahmedabad. In a rain-marred summit clash, CSK needed 171 for a win in 15 overs after rain made its presence felt at the start of their 215-run chase. With ten needed off the last two deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja ended proceedings in style with a six and a four as Dhoni & Co. equalled Mumbai Indians (MI) with the most titles in the cash-rich league.

Talking about CSK's memorable run, several players stood tall in their fifth title win. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway led from the front with the bat -- with over 500 runs each -- whereas Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube's revival was a surprise for many. Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni's hitting and keeping skills along with sharpy captaincy, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana's rise, etc. played a big role. Rahane, playing his first-ever season for the Yellow Army, was at his sublime best as the 34-year-old ended with 326 at a strike rate of 172.48 with two half-centuries in 14 games.

Rahane upped the ante in the powerplays and middle overs and his fresh approach stunned many. The ease with which he cleared the boundaries was pleasing to the eye. CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming revealed how the former India Test vice-captain was so impressive, with his free-flowing approach impressing many.

'He wasn't in our initial thoughts but the game versus MI...'

"My understanding is that we got rid of the tag of being the guy you bat around or bat through. I think that maybe hung over his (Rahane's) head a little bit too much and didn’t allow him to be the player that he can be. And once that tag was gone, when I turned up halfway through the pre-season training, I saw a guy who was in magnificent form," Fleming told PTI after IPL 2023's conclusion.