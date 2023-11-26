Watch | India bowler Mohammed Shami saves life of car accident victim in Nainital

India pacer Mohammed Shami's act of saving a person's life from a car accident in hilly area of Nainital in state of Uttarakhand is winning hearts. The India bowler shared the information of the incident on his official Instagram account.

In the video shared by Shami, he wrote, "He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fall down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely."

Shami also expressed happiness on being able to save the life of the person and wrote: "I'm so happy to someone." Have a look at the video of incident below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@mdshami.11) × Shami has been in the limelight ever since he replaced Hardik Pandya in ODI World Cup 2023 and helped India reach the final. Shami's performance, which saw him topping the wicket taking charts with 24 scalps, ensured India remain unbeaten up until the final.

The pacer took a five-wicket haul in his first game in the ODI World Cup which was against New Zealand in Dharamsala. In the next game against England, Shami took four wickets as India defended a low total. Playing against Sri Lanka, Shami was at his absolute best with another five-wicket haul.

The next two games were lean for him as he managed just two wickets against South Africa and none against Netherlands. Come semi-final, Shami was on fire as he took seven wickets and propelled India in the final.

Shami's 7/57 in the semi-final against the Blackcaps is now the best bowling ever by an Indian in ODI World Cups and ODIs as well. During the tournament, Shami also became the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in the ODI World Cups, taking just 17 innings to reach the milestone.