India batter Tilak Varma learning to finish games from Rinku Singh

Thiruvananthapuram, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 26, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Two IPL seasons were my turning point, I am here because of that: Tilak Varma Photograph:(AFP)

Tilak came to limelight with his IPL performances for Mumbai Indians. In the two seasons he has played in the league, the batter has scored 740 runs in 25 games.

India's young batter Tilak Varma wants to finish games for the team and has been learning the art from Rinku Singh. The batter made the comments on the eve of second T20I against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram on November 25. India had won the first match by two wickets and Tilak scored 12 runs in the game while Rinku finished it with 14-ball 22.

"I like finishing the games," he said. "I am learning [that] from Rinku as he has been doing it very consistently, even for the Indian team. I think in the coming matches I will be doing that."

Chasing 209, India needed 75 of 7.3 overs when Tilak walked in to bat. He did hit Aussie leg spinner Tanveer Sangha for couple of fours but got out while trying to be aggressive. 

"I was batting at No. 5 in the last game, so my mindset was if it is in my arc, I will go for it. Otherwise, I will just rotate [the strike]," said Tilak about his innings.

The left-hand batter, however, is not keeping any expectation with himself and just looking to fulfill his role given by the team.

"My mindset is clear. I have got a role in the team, so I just want to stick to that role. I don't have any pressure or expectations of doing well. I am just looking forward to fulfilling my role for the team," said the batter.

Tilak came to limelight with his IPL performances for Mumbai Indians. In the two seasons he has played in the league, the batter has scored 740 runs in 25 games. While he scored 397 runs in 14 games at an average of 36 in his debut season in 2022, he managed 343 runs in 2023 season at a much healthier average of 42.

Tilak, along with other fringe players like Rinku and Jitesh, has been given a chance in Australia series as seniors are given a rest post ODI World Cup 2023.

