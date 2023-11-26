Manchester City's Erling Haaland becomes fastest to score 50 goals in Premier League during draw vs Liverpool

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is now the fastest player to score 50 goals in Premier League history, reaching the milestone in his 48th game. He comfortably went past Andrew Cole's 65 games record for the top spot. Haaland scored the goal during the match against Liverpool on November 25 to reach the landmark.

The list of players who are fastest to score 50 Premier League goals also includes Alan Shearer who reached the landmark in 66 games, Ruud van Nistelrooy in 68 games, Fernando Torres and Mohamed Salah, both in 72 games.

The 23-year-old was always on the path to break the record ever since he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last season. In his maiden season he scored 36 goals - also a record for most goals in debut Premier League season.

Haaland's performance last season also helped the City complete the famous treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League as well.

In the current season, Haaland has played 20 games in all competitions and the goal against Liverpool was his 18th this year. In the Premier League, the striker has 14 goals to his name in 13 appearance so far.

The match against Liverpool, however, ended in a 1-1 draw and ended City's unbeaten run at home. Haaland's goal in the 27th minute gave City the lead which continued for most part of the game. In 80th minute though, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the equaliser and the scorecard remained undisturbed after that.

With the draw, Manchester City are now second on the points table with 29 points after 13 games with nine wins, two losses and two draws. Arsenal replaced them for the top position after they won their game against Brentford 1-0 on November 25 and took their points tally to 30 - one more than the City in same number of games.