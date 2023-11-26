England and Rajasthan Royals batter Joe Root opts out of IPL 2024

England batter Joe Root has decided to withdraw from the IPL 2024 season. The news was confirmed by Rajasthan Royals, the franchise Root played for, ahead of the player retention deadline on November 26 4 PM. Root had made his debut in the lucrative league only last year.

Royals, who had bought Root for his base price of about $121,000 (INR 1 crore) in 2023, issued a statement on their website and said that they 'respect' Root's decision.

"During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024," said Kumar Sangakkara, Royals' director of cricket.

During his time with the Royals, Root played three matches only and batted in one of them, scoring 10 runs. Sangakkara was, nonetheless, full of praise for the former England skipper.

"Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him. His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does," Sangakkara said.

The team statement also thanked Root for sharing wisdom and knowledge with young players including Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"The 32-year-old's addition to the Royals squad brought in plenty of depth and experience, which served as a learning experience for a lot of youngsters in the side like Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team," read the franchise statement.

Root is the second England player after Ben Stokes to opt out of the IPL 2024. The current England Test skipper sighted upcoming India Tests and workload management as his reasons for staying away from the cash-rich league this year.