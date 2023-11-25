BCCI inclined towards appointing new India coach despite intense talks with Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Rahul Dravid engaged in an intense discussion lately to determine his role as the coach of the Indian Cricket Team going forward. With the conclusion of the World Cup 2023, Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff’s two-year tenure ended. While Dravid is said to be keen on pushing for an extended run, the higher-ups in the Indian Cricket Board are inclined towards appointing a new head coach.

While several names are discussed internally, the latest reports suggest that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and veteran VVS Laxman is the strongest contender to replace Dravid as the new India head coach. BCCI’s decision-makers want the new coach to settle and prepare the team for next year’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, given it's still eight months away.

"Rahul and the BCCI had a talk about where things stand now. We will respect the decision taken by him. The general feeling is that with the T20 World Cup about 7-8 months away, there is time for a new coach to come in and build a team and set a process. He (Dravid) is quite aware of that,” a BCCI official close to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The source added only after considering every angle, the board would come up with an official statement.

"We are also talking about whether continuity (current coach/captain combination) is needed for the (T20) WC. We are hoping to reach a decision soon so that path forward is clear," the source added.

Happy with Dravid-Rohit pair

The unnamed source even admitted the cricket board is happy with how things panned under the Rohit-Dravid leadership despite India failing to win any ICC trophy in the past two years.

While India suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the recently concluded World Cup 2023, England crushed the Men in Blue by ten wickets in the 2022 World Cup semis in Adelaide. The team also went down fighting in the World Test Championship Final against the mighty Aussies.

The silver lining, however, was India’s ten-wicket Asia Cup win over Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Meanwhile, speaking on the options, the source hinted Laxman could take over the role if BCCI decides against extending Dravid’s contract.

"Options are open (for head coach). He (Laxman) is familiar with the team, players and the methods. He also has experience working with the national team," the source concluded.