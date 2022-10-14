WATCH: Haris Rauf's delivery breaks Glenn Phillips' bat​​ in tri-series final, video goes viral

Pakistan and New Zealand squared off in the T20I tri-series final on Friday (October 14). After both sides ended with three wins and a loss each in the group stage, the two heavyweights met once again in the summit clash, which was eventually won by Babar Azam & Co. by five wickets in pursuit of 164.

Opting to bowl first, at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, the Men in Green bowlers did well to restrict Kane Williamson's New Zealand for 163-7 in 20 overs, with the skipper top-scoring with a fine 38-ball 59. Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler, with 2 for 22 at 5.50 whereas young Naseem Shah also returned with 2 for 38. Apart from his economical spell, Rauf also made heads turn by breaking power-hitter Glenn Phillips' bat with his express delivery. Here's the viral video:

Haris Rauf firing bullets today that was Phillips’ favourite bat apparently 😂 pic.twitter.com/8WPcVEEi1b — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 14, 2022 ×

In reply, Pakistan lost Babar for cheap (15) whereas No. 1 T20I batter Md Rizwan departed for 35. Nonetheless, Mohammad Nawaz's 22-ball 38*, Haider Ali's 31 and Iftikhar Ahmed's 14-ball 25 not out took their side home in the last over of the contest, with three balls to spare.

While Nawaz walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award for his all-round blitz, Rauf also made heads turn with his wickets and rapid delivery; breaking Phillips' willow.