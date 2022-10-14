Won't pressurise Babar Azam: Shoaib Malik on T20 WC snub, says 'don’t have problems with anybody'

When Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia, Shoaib Malik's name had no mention. The veteran all-rounder, who captained Pakistan in the inaugural edition in 2007, has played most T20Is for the Men in Green and is a huge name in franchise world to date.

Given Babar Azam & Co.'s middle-order issues, which led them to lose the Asia Cup 2022 final and the home T20Is versus England, many expected Malik to be a part of the squad. His vast experience and understanding of the format would've helped Pakistan. It is to be noted that he was part of their squad in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he slammed an impressive 18-ball 54 versus Scotland. Nonetheless, he last played for the national side in November 2021 and remains out of the team for the marquee event as well.

Following his T20 WC snub, the 40-year-old Malik finally broke his silence and said on Samaa TV, "Dekhiye mera kaam hain cricket khelna jaha pe bhi mujhe opportunity mile. Select karna, na karna woh team management, selection committee ya PCB ka hain. Mera hain ki jaha opportunity mile main woh avail karne ki koshish karu and acha perform karne ki koshish karu. Mujhe kisise koi problem nehi hain. Main kisike koi against nehi hu kyumki positive rehna has been a major reason behind the success in my career (See, my job is to play cricket wherever I am presented with opportunities. To select me is solely on the team management selection committee and the PCB. I am to do well whenever given a chance and don't have any problems with anybody. I am not against anybody because remaining positive has been a major reason behind my success)."

Malik further opened up on his equation with captain Babar and said, "We have been in touch consistently. Yes, earlier we used to talk more, but now he is a skipper and one should give him that space. Main khud iss cheez se guzra hu. Isiliye maine aajtak koi pressure nehi dala na kabhi dalunga na kabhi convince karne ki koshish karunga (I've gone through all this myself. Hence, I won't pressurise him or anyone or convince them to select me)."

On Friday (October 14), Pakistan won the New Zealand T20I tri-series and will now play two warm-up games ahead of their T20 WC 2022 opening clash, where they face India on October 23 at the MCG, Melbourne.