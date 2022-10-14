India's visit to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup, subject to govt clearance, on BCCI's agenda: Report

Pakistan are scheduled to host the 2023 Asia Cup, following which the ODI World Cup will be held in India in the latter half of next year. While India have not toured their neighbouring country since 2008 and both sides only meet during multi-nation or ICC events, due to the political tension, it might just be possible that India can make a visit to Pakistan for the next edition of the continental tournament.

It is to be noted that India's visit to Pakistan will be subject to the clearance of the government of the time, but is believed to be in BCCI's plans. As per a report in Cricbuzz, BCCI officials didn't dwell much in this regard but the significant part is that board secretary Jay Shah is the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

"It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always," said a BCCI official when asked to comment on the matter. Another alternative can be to take the mega event to the UAE, like it happened this year, but India's visit to Pakistan is certainly on the agenda of the BCCI as of now.

In the 2022 Asia Cup, India and Pakistan had met each other twice, with both sides winning a game each. Both the matches had gone down to the wire and was played in front of a jam-packed stadium; at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India's last tour of Pakistan came in 2008, for that year's Asia Cup where MS Dhoni & Co. ended as runners-up. Their last bilateral series came in early 2013 when Misbah-ul-Haq-led Men in Green toured India for three ODIs and two T20Is. Since then, both sides have met only during multi-nation or ICC events.

At present, Rohit Sharma's India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan are gearing up for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia, where the two heavyweights will come face-to-face in their respective opening fixtures. The match will be held at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23.