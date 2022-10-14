Whoever wins India-Pakistan match will enter T20 World Cup semi-finals, predicts Aakash Chopra

The stage is set for the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 edition clash, which will take place on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. The main draw of the tournament starts on October 22 whereas the qualifiers will get underway on October 16.

Hence, India and Pakistan will square off on the second day of the main draw and the clash is expected to go down to the wire. Both sides met in the 2021 T20 World Cup, in the UAE, where Babar Azam & Co. thrashed India by ten wickets as Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals in a World Cup match for the first time ever. After that, they met twice in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, with both teams getting a win each.

Prior to the T20 WC face-off, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra made a bold claim. He believes only one between India and Pakistan will make it to the semi-finals, along with South Africa from Pool B.

"Two teams out of India, Pakistan, and South Africa will go ahead. They (Pakistan) should reach the semi-finals, but it will not be easy. I am saying only one out of India and Pakistan will make it. Whoever wins the India-Pakistan match will make it. I feel South Africa will make it," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

It is to be noted that Pool A comprises defending champions and hosts Australia, England, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. Pool B has India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh whereas both groups will have two teams, each, joining them from the qualifiers.

The top two from both groups will head to the semi-finals and Chopra believes it will be India or Pakistan along with Temba Bavuma-led Proteas from Pool B.