T20 World Cup: Beware Team India! PCB chief Ramiz Raja reveals Shaheen Afridi is '90 per cent' fit

Babar Azam-led Pakistan is set to get a massive boost as premier pacer Shaheen Afridi is on the cusp of joining the national side in Australia on Saturday (October 15). Shaheen had been ruled out of action, after an knee injury he sustained during the Sri Lanka Tests in the island nation early this year, and missed the Asia Cup before also being out of the home T20Is versus England and the ongoing New Zealand T20I tri-series.

Shaheen is in recovery mode and is '90 per cent ready' -- as per PCB chief Ramiz Raja -- for the T20 World Cup, which will get underway in Australia on October 16. Babar-led Men in Green are placed in Pool B along with India, Bangladesh, and South Africa whereas two more teams will join them from the qualifiers. Pakistan will open their campaign in the main draw of the mega event, facing India at the iconic MCG, Melbourne on October 23.

Sharing Shaheen's fitness update, Ramiz said in a recent interview, "I have spoken to him we are in touch with his doctors and the feedback we have got is he is 90 per cent ready."

"But knee injuries can be delicate and technical and we have to see if he feels any soreness after playing the warm-up games. On his part he says he is ready and I think we are also ready," the former Pakistan captain added.

Shaheen, who has represented Pakistan in 25 Tests, 32 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has been a mainstay in the national side and starred in his side's ten-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the 2021 T20 WC, in the UAE. The left-arm pacer returned with match-winning spell of 3 for 31, removing India's famed top-three Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, to restrict the Men in Blue for 151-5. In reply, Babar and Md Rizwan's unbeaten half-centuries propelled the Men in Green to a memorable ten-wicket win over their Asian neighbours.

At present, Pakistan is involved in a T20I tri-series in New Zealand, including Bangladesh, in the run-up to the T20 WC. They defeated the Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the last group stage encounter on Thursday (October 13), in Christchurch, and will now face the hosts in the tournament finale on Saturday (October 15).