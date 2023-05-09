Watch: Al Nassr superstar Ronaldo pushes Al Khaleej staff member after denying selfie

Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Al-Nassr missed out on a chance to take the top spot in the Saudi Pro League with a 1-1 draw versus 14th-ranked Al-Khaleej on Monday (May 08). Hosting the Al-Khaleej, Ronaldo & Co. were in for an early shock as they trailled 0-1, in the fourth minute, and while they came back strongly and levelled the scores in the 17th minute, they didn't dominate nor looked aggressive enough to force a result as the game ended in a dull draw.

This isn't the first time that Ronaldo has grabbed the eyeballs for his on-field behaviour during his stint at the Riyadh-based club. He has time and again caught everyone's attention for showing his frustration with fans, his support staff and opposition team players or staff members.

Talking about the recent episode, the Al-Khaleej staff member might have poked Ronaldo at the wrong time (when his side drew a game they should have won), but the Portugal superstar pushing him away was uncalled for.