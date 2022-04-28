'Virat Kohli needs to....' - Yuvraj Singh shares words of wisdom for struggling RCB and Indian batter

Virat Kohli has been having a torrid time in IPL 2022. Playing as a regular batter this season, after giving up Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captaincy post the end of last year's edition, the 33-year-old Kohli has failed miserably with the bat and has only 128 runs in nine outings, at an average of 16 in the ongoing season.

In addition, Kohli hasn't scored an international ton since late 2019. While he has got runs for Team India, especially in the white-ball formats and played some good knocks in Tests, he has been far from his usual best and hasn't converted any of his fifties, or starts, into anything significant in the last two years. Hence, concerns are rising for the superstar cricketer, who is going through a barren run.

Commenting on Kohli's dip in form, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that the ex-skipper needs to once again become a free-flowing personality to rediscover his mojo. “Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players,” Yuvraj said on Sports18’s Home of Heroes.

“Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game,” Yuvraj said. “He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years," he added.

A few days back, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri -- who has worked closely with Kohli since 2014 -- made a big statement and asked the star batter to pull out of IPL 2022 to have some time off from the game and regain form for Team India. "I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri had told Star Sports presenter Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel.