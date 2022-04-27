'Pull out of IPL 2022' - Ravi Shastri's bold suggestion for Virat Kohli amid RCB star's batting concerns

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to chase down a modest 145 versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 39 of IPL 2022 to lose by 29 runs at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday (April 26). All eyes were once again on Virat Kohli, the former RCB captain, who has been struggling for runs in the ongoing IPL season.

With only 119 runs in eight innings prior to the RR clash, it was expected that Kohli would come back to his usual best versus Rajasthan, a team against whom RCB were unbeaten in the last five face-offs. Despite Kohli being proactive on the field, talking to the bowlers and helping them plot batters' downfall, the star batter couldn't do much with the bat. He opened the innings for the first time in the 15th season but only managed a scratchy 10-ball 9.

Reflecting on his woeful run with the bat, former India head coach Ravi Shastri once again suggested Kohli to take a break. In fact, he added that the 33-year-old should pull out of IPL 2022 to regain some form after a break and prolong his international career. "I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri said on sports presenter Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.