Virat Kohli is going to dominate T20 World Cup, predicts former West Indies pacer

Indian cricket fans breathed a sigh of relief during the Asia Cup with Virat Kohli returning to form. The 33-year-old former Indian skipper was out of action from international cricket, after the end of the England tour, and missed the entire white-ball tour of West Indies and the three ODIs versus Zimbabwe, in the African nation.

However, the break seemed to have worked wonders for Kohli who regained form in the Asia Cup, in the UAE. The right-hander returned with scores of 35, 59*, 60, 0, 122* to end as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament (276 runs in five outings) despite Rohit Sharma-led India's dismal campaign, where they failed to enter the final. He continued his good form in the India-Australia home T20Is, ending on a high with a crucial 63 in the final encounter that helped India clinch the series 2-1.

Ahead of India's last T20I series -- where they face South Africa -- before departing for Australia for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, former West Indies pacer Fidel Edwards has made a bold claim on Kohli.

In an exclusive interaction with Times Now, Edwards -- who is part of the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in India -- said, "Virat has a point to prove and being in the World Cup, others need to watch out for him and I think he is going to dominate in the T20 World Cup. They say class is permanent has Virat has it all. Bowlers should be really worried for him."

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-getter in T20 WC history, second-most among Indians, with 845 runs including two Player-of-the-Tournament awards (in 2013 and 2016).

On Rohit & Co.'s chances of winning the T20 WC title, Edwards opined, "India is one of the best teams around playing T20 cricket. I am hoping to see them perform well in Australia. Bumrah is a real talent and he is going to come good in Australia. So I don't think India should be worried about their bowling attack. In fact, other teams should be worried about India."

India host SA in three T20Is, starting on Wednesday (September 28), before leaving for Australia for the T20 WC. In their opening fixture, they face Pakistan at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23.