IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli only 35 runs away from leapfrogging Rohit Sharma in elite list

Virat Kohli has returned to form with his comeback in international cricket since the commencement of the Asia Cup. He ended as the second-highest run-getter in the continental tournament, with 276 runs including a hundred and two half-centuries, and also scored a crucial 63 in India's six-wicket series win over Australia, at home, in the third and final encounter in Hyderabad on September 25 (Sunday).

As Rohit Sharma-led India is trying to fill in all the boxes ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup, in Australia in October-November, the 33-year-old Kohli is on the cusp of achieving a major milestone. Kohli is just 35 runs away from leapfrogging his captain Rohit to become the highest run-getter in the shortest format. In the list of most runs in men's T20Is, Rohit leads the way with 3694 runs whereas Virat follows suit with 3660 runs. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill sits at the third spot with 3497 runs under his belt.

ALSO READ | India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in series opener at Trivandrum?

Thus, Rohit-Virat are expected to continue their fight for the top spot in the three T20Is versus Temba Bavuma-led Proteas. If Kohli has a memorable series, there is a chance that he might pip Rohit in the list, which was once led by him.

Given that Kohli was struggling for runs prior to the Asia Cup, the Indian team management will be satisfied with his performances of late. He will look to continue in a similar manner in India's last T20I series before boarding the flight to Australia for the World Cup. After playing a crucial hand in India's series win over Australia, Kohli had said during the third T20I's post-match presentation, " I'm happy with my contribution to the team, I took a break, went back to the nets, worked hard on my fitness and think it's coming off well. I want to keep contributing and doing my best for the team."