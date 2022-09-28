India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in series opener at Trivandrum?

India came from behind to clinch the three-match T20I series versus Australia, at home, on Sunday (September 25). After a disappointing run in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, India hosted Aaron Finch-led Australia, the current T20 world champions, and got the better of them in a high-scoring series. There were lots of positives for India but they will now move to their next assignment as they host South Africa in three T20Is, which gets underway on September 28 (Wednesday).

South Africa visited India in early June for a five-match T20I series. Back then, the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas had a 2-0 lead before a second-stringed Indian team, under Rishabh Pant, came from behind to level the series ahead of the decider in Bengaluru. The series finale was, however, abandoned -- with only 21 balls being bowled -- due to persistent rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Will SA attain an important series win over a full-strength India ahead of the T20 World Cup?

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the 1st T20I between India and South Africa at Trivandrum

There is a 6 percent chance of rain in Trivandrum but there is no rain threat as of now. According to Accuweather, the weather conditions is expected to be warm. Temperatures will be around 27-degree celsius whereas the playing conditions will be humid. The toss will once again play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match as dew will make its presence felt.

India will look to address their death-bowling woes in the SA series. With the T20 WC to be their next assignment following the series, Rohit & Co. will look to tick off