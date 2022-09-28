Ind vs SA: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I - IST time and streaming details

Rohit Sharma-led India has had a dream run in T20Is in 2022 before a blip in the Asia Cup, in the UAE in August-September. After the continental tournament, India hosted Australia in a three-match T20I series and came from behind to win 2-1. Before taking the flight to Australia for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, from October-November, India will now face South Africa in three T20Is which gets underway on September 28 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Rohit & Co. will be without the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the duo being rested. On the other hand, Deepak Hooda's back injury and Md Shami still being Covid positive have forced the two to be out of action as well, with India roping in Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed being added to the squad.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by regular captain Temba Bavuma and a full-strength Proteas will look to give India a run for their money in the three T20Is. The visitors played a five-match T20I series versus a second-stringed India in early June, in the subcontinent, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate. They will look to get the better of the hosts this time around.

Here is everything you need to know about the 1st T20I - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs South Africa 1st T20I match taking place?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday).

Where is India vs South Africa 1st T20I taking place?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

At what time will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I start?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will commence at 7:00 pm (IST).

How to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I live on TV?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I's live streaming will be available on Hotstar app and website.