VIRAL: Shane Warne's close friend shares spin wizard's final image before sudden demise - See pic

Shane Warne passed away on March 04 due to a heart attack which he suffered during his personal trip to Thailand. Warne's death has left a huge void in the cricketing fraternity as his former teammates, rivals and fans are in a state of shock.

According to the brief statement given to Fox News by Warne's management, the former cricketer died due to a heart attack in Thailand. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.

Warne's final image, before his sudden departure, has now gone viral on social media platforms. Warne's close friend Thomas Hall, had taken to his official Instagram handle to share the picture with one and all. The image was taken in Koh Samui where Warne and his friends stayed at a villa before the sudden turn of events. Here's the image:

Hall, who is the Chief Executive of The Sporting News website, shared the final moments of Warne before he passed away, leaving a huge void in world cricket.

"The first question is, 'How can we watch Australia v Pakistan test here in Thailand; the game’s about to start?', Hall wrote on the website, quoting Warne. "Warney and cricket were never far apart," said Hall.

After a few deliveries in the opening Test between Australia-Pakistan, held in Rawalpindi, Warne jumped up and rushed off into his room.

"He came back with an armful of clothes looking like he had been at a yard sale," added Hall. "Shane had been working with me at The Sporting News for the past year or so and he presented me with his jumper from the 2005 Ashes Test, his 2008 IPL shirt and a one-day international shirt and cap to place in the TSN offices in Australia and the UK," Hall concluded.