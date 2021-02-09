'Unacceptable': Leicester City Brendan Rodgers condemns online racist abuse

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers condemned online racist abuses directed at football players, however, also urged them to not use social media platforms to seek validation about their performances.

Last week, the Football Association (FA) wanted the government and social media companies to act quickly in the fight against online racist abuse.

Many football players, including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, have been subjected to online racist abuse.

Rodgers said the abuse was "unacceptable" but added players were likely to receive negative comments on social media and must learn to deal with the criticism.

"I would say casually to players that if they need it, great, but if you don't I don't see why you would bother and don't look for the gratification to see how well you've done just by switching on social media," Rodgers said.

"If you are only on there to receive gratification for everything you've done really well and the minute you don't do something well and get criticised for it you crumble, then that's not saying a great deal.

"You have to take the rough with the smooth."

(Inputs from Reuters)