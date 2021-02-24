Umpire sanitises pink-ball after Ben Stokes applies saliva during 3rd Test vs India

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday applied saliva on the ball mistakenly during the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With strict COVID-19 restrictions in place, players are barred from applying saliva on the ball and are only allowed to use sweat to shine the ball. However, after the completion of the 12th over of the India innings, Stokes was spotted applying saliva.

The mistake by the England all-rounder was seen by the umpire and the ball was sanitized properly before the next delivery was bowled. According to the ICC rules on ban of saliva, a team can be given two warnings per innings for the use of saliva and repeated breach of rules would result in a five-run penalty

Meanwhile, at the end of 22 overs, India were 67/2 with Rohit Sharma (41*) and Virat Kohli (13*) at the crease for the hosts.

Earlier, India lost opener Shubman Gill as Jofra Archer sent him back for 11 off 51. Whereas Cheteshwar Pujara was sent packing for a duck by spinner Jack Leach. Jack Leach has now dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara three times in this series. No spinner has ever dismissed Pujara four times in a home series.

On Day 1, England were bundled out for a paltry 112 with Axar Patel, playing his second Test, picking up six wickets – his second five-fer in Test cricket. Whereas Ravichandran Ashwin ended with three scalps and Ishant with one.