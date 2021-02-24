'Scars from the 2nd Test...': Michael Vaughan left unimpressed by poor batting show by England

Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc against England on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test. While Axar, the local boy, scalped six wickets, Ashwin returned with three wickets to restrict England for a mere 112 in the first innings. Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media platform Twitter as he lamented on visitors’ poor batting performance in the third Test.

Talking to the micro-blogging platform, Vaughan said that the non-spinning deliveries by Ashwin and Axar hurt Engladn the most while adding the visitors just don’t have enough skilled players to play in Indian conditions. He further said that the scars from the second Test in Chennai are still haunting England.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli explains the reason behind dropping Kuldeep Yadav from pink-ball Test vs England

Best figures by a spinner in D/N Tests

8/49 Devendra Bishoo v Pak Dubai 2016/17

6/38 AXAR PATEL v Eng Ahmedabad 2020/21 *

6/184 Yasir Shah v SL Dubai 2017/18

“It’s the non-spinning deliveries that England haven’t been able to play ... Scars from the 2nd Test me thinks ... England just don’t have enough skilled players in these conditions ... #INDvENG,” Vaughan tweeted.

It’s the non spinning deliveries that England haven’t been able to play ... Scars from the 2nd Test me thinks ... England just don’t have enough skilled players in these conditions ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2021 ×

England were mediocre at best against India’s spin duo with opener Zak Crawley being the highest-run scorer for the visitors (53). Apart from Crawley, none of the England batters could even cross the 20-run mark as they bundled out for 112 runs.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul has calm demeanor as captain, excited to play for Punjab Kings: Jalaj Saxena

Lowest totals for England vs India

101 The Oval 1971

102 Mumbai WS 1979/80

102 Leeds 1986

112 Ahmedabad 2020/21 *

128 Leeds 1986

India will now look to play the twilight phase with cautiousness and get a good total on board. With the series locked at 1-1, India would be itching to take a series lead heading into the final Test, which will be played at the same venue – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.