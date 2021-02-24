Virat Kohli explains the reason behind dropping Kuldeep Yadav from pink-ball Test vs England

Team India on Wednesday two changes into the playing XI as Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj for the pink-ball Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While fans were delighted to see Bumrah coming back into the playing XI, some fans on social media were worried about Kuldeep Yadav’s omission.

Kuldeep was part of the Indian playing XI, after a gap of two years, in the second Test in Chennai which India won by a whopping 317-run margin. However, the chinaman bowler was again dropped from the playing XI. Skipper Virat Kohli revealed the reason behind dropping the 26-year-old from the XI.

Kohli, during the toss said, that Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep as the former provides extra rope with the bat. With India batting second in the pink-ball Test, Kohli reckoned Washington’s ability with the willow could provide an extra cushion in case India needs it while chasing a total.

"Bumrah comes in for Siraj and Washington Sundar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav. We wanted to have a spinning option and Washi provides a lot with the bat as well. And having a cushion with the bat helps especially in this situation when we bat second as the game could be evened out after the first innings," Kohli said at the toss, explaining India's team selection.

After opting to bat first after winning the toss, England suffered a collapse and found them 100/8 at one stage. With Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad at the crease, England would be hoping the duo is able to stitch a decent partnership or else the match could be over early like the second Test in Chennai.

The four-Test series is firmly locked at 1-1 with both England and India trying to take the lead in the serie