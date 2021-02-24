IND vs ENG- WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool over Ben Stokes during pink ball Test

Winning the toss in the third Test did not provide any advantage to the English side and Root and Co. were bowled out on 112 runs. However, in the middle of England’s innings, an incident took place between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes was on crease facing Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when he stopped the play due to some reason. He felt like some disturbance around and signalled it with his hands. During the same time, the Indian skipper walked up to him and shouted ‘Come on yaar Ben.’

The moment was caught on camera and soon became a talking point on social media.

Local boy Axar Patel scalped six wickets as India restricted England to 112 runs. Zak Crawley scored most of the runs for England (53 runs).

India will now look to play the twilight phase with cautiousness and get a good total on board. With the series locked at 1-1, India would be itching to take a series lead heading into the final Test, which will be played at the same venue – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.