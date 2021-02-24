IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Netizens troll Ben Stokes for catch appeal despite ball touching the ground

New Delhi, India Published: Feb 24, 2021, 07.18 PM(IST)

Netizens troll Ben Stokes for catch appeal despite ball touching the ground Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Netizens, however, trolled the English all-rounder for appealing for the catch despite the ball touching the ground. 

 

After being bundled out on 112, England are under immense pressure to bounce in the on-going pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. 

ALSO READ: 'Scars from the 2nd Test...': Michael Vaughan left unimpressed by poor batting show by England

However, during the second over of the Indian innings, an incident took place that left the whole England side, including Ben Stokes, disappointed. Gill caught a low edge off Broad's delivery carrying the ball to the second slip (Ben Stokes). 

Umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire after giving the soft signal, out. However, the decision was overturned as it was found that a bit of the ball was touching the ground. The English side were visibly disappointed after the decision. 

Netizens, however, trolled the English all-rounder for appealing for the catch despite the ball touching the ground. 

×
×
×
×
×

 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 24, 2021 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
83/2
(25.4 ov)
 VS
ENG
112
(48.4 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 22, 2021 | 1st T20I
Australia in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2021
NZ
(20.0 ov) 184/5
VS
AUS
131 (17.3 ov)
New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 13, 2021 | 2nd Test
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
(95.5 ov) 329
(85.5 ov) 286
VS
ENG
134 (59.5 ov)
164 (54.2 ov)
India beat England by 317 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App