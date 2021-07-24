Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi wishes Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal, says 'India is elated'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the 26-year-old Mirabai Chanu for opening India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a silver in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on Saturday (July 24). While taking to his Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian." He also added that he couldn't have asked for a happier start to the Olympics 2020 and mentioned that India is elated by Chanu's "stupendous performance".

India's President Ram Nath Kovind also wished Chanu on her outstanding win. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting."

IN PICS | Tokyo Olympics 2020- From PV Sindhu to Deepika Kumari: Top Indian athletes to look out for!

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021 ×

Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021 ×

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu lifted 202kg (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on Saturday (July 24). China's HOU Zhihu, who lifted total of 210kg, clinched the gold medal, on the other hand, Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia won the bronze medal.

It was a historic feat for Chanu as her win came two decades after Indian trailblazer Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister also congratulated Mirabai Chanu. Here's how some other politicians in India wished Chanu on her historic win.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics, 10m Air Pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary becomes first Indian to reach finals

India’s 1st medal on day 1 !@mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! 🥈🏋️



India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you Mira !#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QSqI7XTHbV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2021 ×

India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020

Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud🇮🇳

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NCDqjgdSGe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2021 ×

Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning a hard earned and well deserved Silver Medal in the Women Weightlifting competition at the #OlympicGames in Tokyo.



She has made the nation proud with her amazing achievement. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2021 ×

A sparkling start for India on the very first day of #Olympics. My heartiest congratulations to @Mirabai_Chanu who has brought the first Olympic #Silver medal in weightlifting for India with her impressive performance.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/b8CSZVEEbl — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 24, 2021 ×

Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the first silver medal for India at #Olympics2020! You have lifted the spirits of us Indians and have made the country proud.#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/S7Jg399aZq — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 24, 2021 ×

Our first medal! Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning Silver at Tokyo Olympics with a combined lift of 202 kg in women's 49kg weightlifting event. India is super proud of your accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/QkTSzeFcDS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 24, 2021 ×

So proud of @mirabai_chanu for clinching the silver medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting category at the #OlympicGames.



Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/C6d4twJLWk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021 ×

Click here for all Tokyo Olympics updates!