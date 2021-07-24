Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi wishes Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal, says 'India is elated'

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jul 24, 2021, 12:56 PM(IST)

PM Modi-Mirabai Chanu Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the 26-year-old Mirabai Chanu for opening India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a silver in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on Saturday (July 24). While taking to his Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian." He also added that he couldn't have asked for a happier start to the Olympics 2020 and mentioned that India is elated by Chanu's "stupendous performance".

India's President Ram Nath Kovind also wished Chanu on her outstanding win. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting." 

IN PICS | Tokyo Olympics 2020- From PV Sindhu to Deepika Kumari: Top Indian athletes to look out for!

×
×

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu lifted 202kg (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on Saturday (July 24). China's HOU Zhihu, who lifted total of 210kg, clinched the gold medal, on the other hand, Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia won the bronze medal.  

It was a historic feat for Chanu as her win came two decades after Indian trailblazer Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category. 

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister also congratulated Mirabai Chanu. Here's how some other politicians in India wished Chanu on her historic win. 

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics, 10m Air Pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary becomes first Indian to reach finals

×
×
×
×
×
×
×

Click here for all Tokyo Olympics updates!

Read in App