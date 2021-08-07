Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok misses medal as she slips on final day, finishes fourth

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed a medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Olympics as she finished fourth in the women's golf tournament at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Friday. Aditi was in contention for a medal finish until the 17th hole but she dropped down. World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the USA won the Olympic gold medal with 17-under.

Aditi, who finished 41st at Rio 2016, carded 3-under 68 in the final round and had a combined score of 15-under, just one shot off playing for the medal places.

It is the best finish of any Indian golfer at the Olympics.

Indian Prime Minister congratulated the player, he said, "Well played Aditi Ashok! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Anurag Thakur, the sports minister of India also wished the golfer, he wrote, "India’s 1st woman golfer to finish 4th at Olympics! Aditi Ashok deserves a standing ovation for her performance. You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till end! You created history."