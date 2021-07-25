Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Panwar fail to qualify for 10m Air Rifle men's final

India was represented in the 10m Air Pistol men's qualification event by Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar. Six Indian shooters have been in action until now, and only one Indian made it to the final.

Not an amazement, by all means, Saurabh Chaudhary - beat out everyone else in the qualification rounds of the air pistol men's qualification to burst into the final eight.

Nevertheless, the adolescent kicked under pressure and finished at a humble seven, in what came as a discourteous shock to vigorous Indian avid supporters who had written down Saurabh as a definite shot competitor for an Olympic medal this time around.

Saurabh's comrade Abhishek Verma made a late surge to fortify his instance of a Top eight completion, yet two sub-10 shots put him out of contention. India likewise participated in Women's 10m Air Rifle qualifiers yesterday, where World No.1, Elavenil Valarivan, and Apurvi Chandela failed to make the cut.

Today morning saw Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal at the 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualifications. Sadly, the two of them smashed out in the qualifiers.

Divyansh Singh Panwar the current World No.2 made his debut in Olympics. He finished his first series with a score of 102.7.

Divyansh heated up series 5 with a score of 104.6 that took his tally up to 519.2. But, he was still ranked 29th.

Deepak Kumar, 33 years of age too made his debut in Tokyo. Deepak is positioned 11th in the rankings. He finished his first series with a score of 102.9

Deepak Kumar conveyed his best score in series six with 105.3 points. His count climbed to 624.7. Bit, it wasn't adequate enough for him to qualify as the 33-year old crashed out of the opposition completing 24th in the qualification round.

Both the Indians began with extraordinary expectations however neglected to deliver against the opposition. While they made up well in the last half, it was past the point where it is possible to hop up the positions.