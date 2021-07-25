Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal fail to qualify for women's 10m Air Rifle final

After Mirabai Chanu's memorable silver medal in weightlifting lifted Indian competitors' spirits on the first day of the season of the Tokyo Olympics, India hopes to further develop their medal count with numerous events arranged on Day 2.

Following a disillusioning day for the Indian shooting contingent on Day 1, everyone was focused on Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal as they were the first to compete on Day 2.

Although, it was an appalling beginning to the day for India as Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal both failed to qualify for the women's 10m air pistol final. Manu with 575 points completed 12th while Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished 13th with 574 points.

The two of them glanced in great touch, yet couldn't make the most of it. Manu Bhaker, specifically, got going in a glorious style before the pistol malfunction perplexed her. Yashaswini, then again, was a slight bit inconsistent and that likely hurt her odds.

The 19-year-old needed an X in her final shot but she shot an eight that unfortunately knocked her out of the competition. It was a tough day for Manu Bhaker as confronted a technical glitch and didn't shoot for five minutes in her third series.

France's Celine Goberville took the final qualification spot with a score of 577 and 15X. Meanwhile, China's Ranxin Jiang broke the Olympic record with a total of 587. She finished her series off with a 100.

Indian shooting contingent, which was anticipated to be India's biggest medal-winning prospect, has drawn clear up until now. In three medal events, India has had just one finalist.