Time to get rid of so-called chairman: Md Amir blames Ramiz Raja after Pakistan's shocking loss to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe pulled off a huge upset in the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 edition, beating Pakistan by one run in a crucial Super 12 clash. Opting to bat first, Craig Ervine-led African side managed only a modest 130 for 8 but held their nerves to go past the Men in Green, despite them strongly placed at 87 for 3 at one stage.

After the defeat, Babar Azam & Co. are on the brink of an early elimination from the mega event in Australia. Post the loss, many former cricketers Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Kamran Akmal, etc. have shared their reactions, Now, pacer Md Amid also joined the bandwagon and has lashed out at PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, calling for his resignation.

“From day one I said poor selection ab is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo PCB ka khuda bana hua hai and so called chief selector. (From day one, I said it's a poor selection. Who will take the responsibility? I think it's time to get rid of the so-called PCB chairman who thinks he is the god, as well as the so-called chief selector),” Amir wrote on Twitter.

In their run-chase of 131, only Shan Masood (44) looked a bit comfortable whereas the likes of Md Rizwan, Md Nawaz, Shadab Ali got starts whereas skipper Babar, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali flopped.

At the post-match presentation, Babar said, "We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven't used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game."

With two back-to-back defeats, Pakistan need to revamp their campaign at the earliest as they are starring on the brink of an early exit.