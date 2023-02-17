Three-time UCL winning manager Zinedine Zidane hints at football comeback

Legendary footballer Zinedine Zidane has hinted at his football comeback. Former France forward on Thursday was appointed the ambassador of the Alpine Formula 1 team. During the announcement, Zidane said he could be back in managerial capacity, as early as June.

"It's part of our deal. If I have to commit tomorrow, that won't prevent me from continuing to work with the team," said Zidane during the unveiling of the new Alpine car.

"Resuming remains my desire. Today, I have time and I don't know how long it will last. I have time now, maybe until June, but it can also go very quickly."

Ahead of the new F1 season that begins next month, Alpine on Thursday launched its 2023 A523 car. However, the talk of the evening became Zidane and his surprise appearance.

"I am ever so happy to be part of this team, to be part of the Alpine team. Why? It’s always a meeting that starts something and I had the opportunity of meeting Laurent and the whole Alpine team for a Grand Prix and I think we had a good exchange," said Zidane during the launch.

Zidane, during his relatively short spell as Real Madrid's manager (2016-18, 2019-20) won every silverware there was to win.

He is the only manager in football history to have won a hattrick of UEFA Champions League. Overall, he has won 11 trophies which includes two La Liga titles as well.

Many had anticipated that Zidane would take over as France's manager after Didier Deschamps' tenure came to an end after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the fallout between Zidane and French football federation president Noel Le Graet meant that the opportunity never arrived.

Several clubs across Europe would be willing to avail his services in a heartbeat. However, the Frenchman has been tight-lipped regarding his next move since leaving Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies)