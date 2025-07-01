This SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder smashes superb and classy hundred against Zimbabwe - Details Inside

Just weeks after winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL, has continued his brilliant form, scoring an impressive 147 runs on day 3 (June 30) of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Mulder's performance was crucial for South Africa’s second innings, setting Zimbabwe a mammoth total of 537 runs for victory. Mulder's knock has positioned the Test champions into a driving seat with South Africa needing just nine wickets to win the Test match.

Mulder, who has been in superb form since moving up to the number three position in the batting order, crafted his career-best Test score of 147 from 206 balls. His innings displayed a wide range of shots across the ground with him surpassing previous best of an unbeaten 105 against Bangladesh last year.

But Mulder’s impact wasn’t just with the bat. In the first innings, he also showcased his all-round abilities with the ball, scalping 4 wickets for 50 runs. South Africa resumed their second innings at 49-1 on day 3 (Jun 30) and quickly accelerated the score. Mulder’s brilliance was supported by another all-rounder Keshav Maharaj, who scored a brisk 51 runs off 70 balls. The Proteas’ aggressive approach kept Zimbabwe on the back foot and second innings was eventually wrapped up for 369 in 82.5 overs.

Zimbabwe, in reply, had a challenging evening as they ended day 3 at 32-1, still needing 505 runs for victory with two days remaining. Takudzwanashe Kaitano was the only batter dismissed, edging off Corbin Bosch to Lhuan-dre Pretorius at second slip. Despite the challenge ahead, Prince Masvaure (unbeaten for 5) survived a tough spell and will look to build a partnership with batters coming ahead.