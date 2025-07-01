IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Good news for India as THIS England pacer not named in playing XI

In a contextually good news for India, England have named an unchanged playing XI for the second Test starting on Wednesday (Jul 2) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The decision means England's express quick Jofra Archer will have to wait a bit more for his impending return. India, while batting well in the first Test at Headingley, lost the match as England chased down a mammoth 371-run target. India would be breathing easy, at least a bit, with Jofra Archer not playing and getting confidence that they can score runs against the named England bowling line-up.

England bowler Chris Woakes, meanwhile, also felt confident about the side with the fact they were able to win the Test by chasing a big target.

"It's always good to get over the line and get a win," Woakes said. "That does breed some confidence within the group to show that we're doing some things right. We're also a group that we know we need to improve. There's areas that we did last week that we know we can do better. So yes, we'll look at putting those things right.

"But certainly as a team, we're pretty happy with how we go about things and the style of cricket and the brand of cricket we want to play. We know that that's been successful over the last few years and we'll stick to that. But there's definitely still tweaks that we know we can do a bit better as a team. So we'll be looking to do that," he added.