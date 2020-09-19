Third year of Ricky Ponting with DC so he should deliver this time: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said the Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting should win this year's Indian Premier League.

The Delhi-based team has not won even a single IPL trophy. Last year the team led by Shreyas Iyer finished third as it made it to the playoffs after a long gap of seven years.

"Any team can win the tournament. Mumbai I feel is a favourite but all teams are equally balanced and I hope Delhi will do better in the coming days of the tournament," Gambhir told ANI.

"Delhi has not won this tournament till now so Delhi people will also love to see their team winning and it's third year of Ricky Ponting with the team so he should deliver this time. I hope (captain) Shreyas Iyer and his combination will take Delhi to heights," he added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Premier League has moved to UAE.

"I hope its a successful tournament and I think players will make it successful and they should follow all the guidelines as well which BCCI has applied it's gonna be a good tournament," said Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, while he also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

"I think a lot of moods will change and that's very important, a team will win but the important thing which will come out from this tournament will be that mood of the nation will change which is important as well," he added.

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

