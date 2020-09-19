Sunil Gavaskar names his SRH playing XI for IPL 2020; excludes Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad are ready to be led by their returning captain David Warner in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 that is to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is also in UAE as a part of commentary panel, has predicted that Williamson (who was named SRH's captain while Warner was away) might not feature in the playing XI.

In an interview to Sports Tak, Gavaskar named his playing XI. His list included David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi as four overseas players in his playing XI and left out Kane Williamson.

"The way Warner and Bairstow had their opening partnership in the entire tournament, both made many runs. So they will open the batting. Then you need the two Afghan players Nabi and Rashid as they are match-winners. That is why Kane Williamson will have to sit out for the first few matches," he said.

According to Gavaskar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the bowling department which includes Basil Thampi and Sandeep Sharma. Former India U-19 captain, Priyam Garg was also in legend's playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their IPL 2020 campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21.

Sunil Gavaskar's SRH playing XI: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma