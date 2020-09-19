MI vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. CSK vs MI is arguably the biggest match of IPL given it is also considered as ‘El Clasico’ of cricket and the match promises to be an instant blockbuster considering the star-studded line-ups both the teams boast.

MI defeated CSK in the final of IPL 2019 by just one run and that heart-crushing defeat will somewhere be in the CSK players.

The pitch of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium generally stays on the slower side but given this is the first match of IPL 2020, the track would be fresh and plenty of runs are expected in the season opener.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni on the verge of surpassing Suresh Raina's record

TRENING: Watch: CSK fans gear up for IPL 2020 as MS Dhoni & Co. return

ALSO READ: Monty Panesar predicts winners of IPL 2020, picks favourites for Orange and Purple cap

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (September 19th).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between MI vs CSK match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between MI vs CSK will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match at WION.

