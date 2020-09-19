IPL 2020: MS Dhoni on the verge of surpassing Suresh Raina's record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. With the return of IPL, cricketing world will once again witness the legend of MS Dhoni take the field again. Dhoni is also on the verge of breaking a record held by Suresh Raina, who will miss IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’.

Dhoni, who has numerous records under his belt, is set to become the most-capped player in IPL and is just four appearances away from surpassing the record held by Raina in IPL. ‘Thala’ has led CSK in 10 seasons in IPL while winning three titles with the Yellow Army.

Raina is currently the most-capped player in IPL history with 193 appearances to his name while representing Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions. Whereas Dhoni has 190 appearances in IPL while playing for CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Dhoni, who is highly likely to start every game in IPL 2020, will easily surpass the record held by Raina in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Apart from the record mentioned, Dhoni has most number of wins – 104 – as captain in IPL and is also the most successful wicket-keeper in the tournament with as many as 132 dismissals besides captaining his sides in 174 matches in IPL.

With the bat, Dhoni has been a menacing force with as many as 209 sixes to his name – most by an Indian batsman. Only Chris Gayle (326) and AB de Villiers (212) are ahead of him in the list.