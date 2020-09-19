Watch: CSK fans gear up for IPL 2020 as MS Dhoni & Co. return

Indian Premier League is set to begin today with Chennai Super Kings clashing with defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Despite the tournament being played outside India and behind closed doors, CSK fans are still running high on energy as their Dhoni and Co. begin their campaign tonight.

Chennai Super Kings shared a video of its fans excited for the tournament on Twitter. It said: "They say it's our first match without you. But the unconditional #yellove that pours in from across the globe can only mean that the whistles are louder than ever and keep us going forever. Dear Super Fans, NANDRI VERY MUCH! #WhistleFromHome @CSKFansOfficial #WhistlePodu"

CSK skipper MS Dhoni's return to the field will be the much-anticipated part of tonight's match as the former Indian captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The last he played during the World Cup semi-finals clash against the Kiwis, 14 months ago.

From COVID-19 to Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out, the Chennai-based team faced major setbacks even before the tournament began. Despite these, the team will be vying for fourth IPL trophy this year.

Predicted Chennai Super Kings Playing XI –

S Watson, Faf Du Plessis, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C & WK), R Jadeja, D Bravo, D Chahar, P Chawla, I Tahir, L Ngidi

Predicted Mumbai Indians Playing XI –

R Sharma (C), Q De Kock (WK), I Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, K Pollard, H Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah