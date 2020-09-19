Monty Panesar predicts winners of IPL 2020, picks favourites for Orange and Purple cap

Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start from today (September 19) with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the season opener in Abu Dhabi. While there is massive hype surrounding the IPL 2020, predictions and analysis have started to pour in the lead up to the lucrative T20 tournament.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar, while speaking exclusively to WION's Subhayan Chakraborty, predicted the top four teams and winners of IPL 2020, which is being staged in the UAE behind closed doors.

Panesar further predicted the winners of Orange Cap (highest run-scorer) and Purple Cap (highest wicket-taker) in the IPL 2020.

Picking his top four teams in IPL 2020, Panesar said he feels Delhi Capitals are one of the strongest in the 13th edition of IPL with a great mix of youth and experience as he said that the conditions might suit the DC players more than other franchise.

Talking about Royal Challengers Bangalore, Panesar said it may come down to how Virat Kohli manages the squad and takes his decision on the field and went on to keep the Bengaluru-based outfit in his top four. Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians were the next picks by Panesar to complete his top four IPL 2020 teams.

Monty Panesar’s top 4 teams in IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore

The former England international, who scalped 167 wickets in Test cricket, went on to predict Delhi Capitals as the winner of IPL 2020.

Completing his predictions for IPL 2020, Panesar named Rashid Khan to bag the Purple Cap while naming Rishabh Pant to win the Orange Cap in the tournament.