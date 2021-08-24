'They've got a wonderful attack': Joe Root praises Indian pacers ahead of Headingley Test

England skipper Joe Root has praised the Indian pace attack ahead of the third Test, which will start on Wednesday (August 25) at Headingley in Leeds. The Virat Kohli-led team India is currently touring to England for a five-match Test series; they are leading 1-0 after winning the second match at Lord's. The first match of the series was washed away and ended as a draw.

After Lord's Test, which India won by 151 runs, Indian pacers earned praises for their impressive spells. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma shared 10 wickets between them to bundle out England for 120 in the final session.

Ahead of the Headingley Test, Root addressed the virtual conference, where he said, "They've got a wonderful attack and I say, look around Test cricket, there are some fantastic attacks out there. A lot of them do suit English conditions or have had the exploits to manage these conditions very well."

"India certainly have done that so far in this series, and we've got to keep being smart about finding ways to counter that, finding ways to score put the pressure back on them," he added.

"I think one thing they have is they have a good balance, they have variety of different release points," said Root.

The England skipper has already admitted to tactical blunders that cost his side the Lord's Test. Their emotions also got the better of them.

"I think there were always conversations you always try to find one percenters in ways you can deal with different situations.

"We've done some good learning off the back of the last game I think we could have managed certain areas differently, me as the captain, we could have gone about things slightly differently.

"We have got three massive games to play in this series, there's a lot to play for. And you know we're desperate to bounce back strongly," he said.